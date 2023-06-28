The City of Sunnyside will be hosting a community forum on Thursday, June 29 at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1501 South First Street.
City staff from each department will be present during the forum and will be available to answer questions and provide information about their services and current projects. City staff will also be providing a live demonstration of drone cameras. Attendees will also learn more about body cameras and license plate recognition cameras.
