SUNNYSIDE — While Graduation Gates have closed on the 2020 year, the newest challenge for Sunnyside School District has been the question of “What next?” in terms of reopening campuses.
It is Superintendent Kevin McKay’s goal to devise a plan for reopening schools safely through input of community-based advisories and sub-advisories, prior to being submitted to the School Board.
The general district advisory’s first meeting held Wednesday, June 24, with approximately 90 staff, parents, and community members present, was a precursor to the plans describing the guidelines recommended through the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s (OSPI). the Department of Health, and the Department of Labor and Industry.
Sunnyside School District hosted a Facebook Live event on Monday, June 29 hosted by McKay in which he addressed the public with the guidelines set up by OSPI and answered questions listed in the comment section of the video.
McKay acknowledged that summer school will not commence, however, summer learning resources will be made available “in the next few days” online for students. There will be teachers available to assist students virtually.
A question posed on what seniors who may have been behind in credits was also answered by McKay. He encouraged seniors to get the work done this summer. McKay stated guidance will be coming from the district but also urged students to “get in touch with Dave Martinez or Doug Rogers.”
The school reopening process has brought up the concern of timeliness to McKay.
“We don’t have a lot of time,” he stated, “part of the requirements is after the board approves the plan, we have to submit it to OSPI two weeks before we start school.”
The superintendent is pushing for the advisory and sub-advisory meeting to be concluded by Wednesday, July 22.
McKay believes the two-week time frame should be four weeks in case the school board does not approve of the reopening plan, giving the advisory board time to restructure if necessary.
Some issues are non-negotiable in terms of reopening due to state mandates and were enacted by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
According to McKay, “We don’t get to decide if we get to wear masks or not, that’s been decided for us.”
While a controversial topic on its own, Reykdal addressed these concerns in his online video on June 20 stating how he knew America is a country that prides itself on individualism and personal freedoms, however, he also brough up how schools already have safety measures in place.
He mentioned the requirements of safety goggles worn in science classes and how closed toed shoes in gym classes are necessary, too – all health and safety requirements that have been traditionally upheld for decades.
The Sunnyside School District has set up a webpage through the district website that links important documents from state and local agencies and also provides upcoming advisory meetings.
“If the public wants to get involved, they have to reach out,” McKay stressed, “Our next meeting is July 1.” He communicated 5:30 p.m. for the start time.
Community members can to express their interest to get involved with the sub-advisories either by emailing McKay, Communications Director Jessica Morgan, or calling the school district at (509) 836-8700 in order to gain the Zoom meeting link.
GRANDVIEW
Communication Manager Elena Olmstead conveyed Grandview School District has created a several sub-committees to create a plan for the school district to reopen their doors in fall.
The sub-committees include district administrators, teachers, parents, community members, school board members, and some students. The sub-committees are each appointed a subject specific to their interests and concerns.
A general oversight committee will take the sub-committee information to formulate a plan with the goal to create “a more formal plan in mid- to late-July,” according to Olmstead.
The virtual meetings will take in consideration the different phases Yakima County could be in and what reopening would look like depending on each phase.
Olmstead stated if other community members or parents would like to get involved with the sub-committees, to call the Grandview School District Office to find the sub-committee they may be most interested in.
Grandview School District has a survey for family and student remote learning where opinions on masks, levels of comfort sending students back to school or riding a bus can be voiced.
GRANGER
To prepare themselves for reopening school campuses, Granger School District has been gathering feedback from parents and students from online suggestions via the school district website.
Superintendent Brian Hart explained Granger School District is working with ESD 105 and the Yakima Health District to identify possible scenarios depending on where Yakima County reopening phase will be at the beginning of the school year.
Superintendent of ESD 105 Kevin Chase has been “tremendous in supporting the Yakima Valley Superintendents,” Hart conveyed. Chase hosts two Zoom update meetings weekly discussing effective and safe strategies to reopen schools.
The finalized reopening plan will be taken to the board for action in early August.
The survey will be open through Friday, July 3 on the Granger School District website.
MABTON
Superintendent Dr. Joseph Castilleja released an open letter to his district on the Mabton School District website on Thursday, June 25.
In it he described the “resilience, flexibility, and commitment to our children” since the school closure in March.
Castilleja explained how Superintendent Reykdal and Gov. Jay Inslee have released guidance plans and Mabton is focused on three reopening options. Either split or rotating schedules with distance learning, phased-in opening with distance learning, or continuous learning 2.0 meaning online learning continuing.
The Mabton superintendent urged the community to come together to “formulate what is right for Mabton kids” and states they have the month of July to work it out.
The Mabton School District website also has a table with Zoom meetings listed throughout July with the links and topics of discussion.
The plan must be submitted from Mabton by August 11 as the beginning of the school year is August 25.
ZILLAH
The Zillah School District administrative team took feedback from community members about their experiences with distance learning as well as the staff members before the end of the school year, according the Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion.
Irion explained input from the staff was requested by principals of the district in order to assist in the decision-making process for the reopening plan Zillah School District will construct.
Union representatives have also been brought in to review the plans to determine how they can accomplish their goals.
The frontrunner thus far is for staff to provide instruction in a virtual model “with the idea that regardless if we have students at home or in a hybrid model (both at school and home) we can provide the instruction effectively where all students would benefit, “ Irion announced.
While plans may change due to the nature of the COVID-19 virus, Irion noted he wants to ensure Zillah was ready for anything and to “be able to bounce back and forth between the models with ease and preparedness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.