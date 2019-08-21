SUNNYSIDE — In a regularly scheduled August 12, council meeting, the full council cross-walked through an assortment of consent and active agenda items in 41 minutes. Councilman Jim Restucci attended by telephone. Officials spent the bulk of its meeting in discussion on a cooperative utility agreement.
A pair of residents lead off the meeting. Sandra Linde, Sunnyside School District Board Chair thanked the council and Police Chief Al Escalera for supporting and reapproving the school Resource Officer funding.
“We appreciate how much you advocated for safety and security,” said Linde.
Resident Vickey Ripley was curious about licensing for the “. . . sidewalk veggie stands, are they regulated at all?” Council deferred to City Manager Martin Casey who responded that it “depended on the nature” of the setup, and other factors and how those factors marry with the municipal codes overseeing those types of businesses.
All consent agenda items were approved unanimously. Payroll vouchers in the amount of $618,615.61 and claim vouchers in the amount of $487,180.04.
The shank of the meeting was spent discussing, learning details, then approving the fabrication utility agreement with K&D Fabrication of Sunnyside. The cooperative agreement approved the city’s contribution of $231,102 towards the $10 million in K&D’s investment. The project will upsize the water pipeline to 12 inches and install a municipal size lift station.
This type of activity was praised by both Mayor Julia Hart and Councilman Dean Broersma as progressive. According to Broersma, “This is getting in the habit of thinking ahead.”
Under council reports and updates, Councilman John Henry reminded the council of the scheduled Public Works tour coming up Sept. 15.
