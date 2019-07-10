YAKIMA COUNTY — Although unemployment in the Yakima Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Sunnyside and the Lower Yakima Valley, has been on the rise since last October, the civilian labor force growth rates remain robust.
That’s according to Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck of the Employment Security Department.
“Current indicators reveal a good news/bad news mix for the Yakima County economy,” he said.
“Workers are still entering the labor force,” Meseck stated.
The not seasonally adjusted average annual unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a point between 2017 and 2018, and the rate stabilized May 2018 to May 2019 at 4.2 percent.
The unemployment rate between 2017 and 2018 fell from 6.8 to 6.3 percent, “… a historically low rate,” Meseck noted.
Locally, though the year over year rate between last October and this past May rose from 5.7 to 6.8 percent.
Employment has grown in the construction industry, and in 2018, it grew 7.4 percent, adding 300 jobs in 2018, Meseck said.
The wholesale trade segment has stagnated or decreased in the past seven months by about 4.3 percent, and the leisure and hospitality industry has grown by about 3.6 percent (300 jobs) the past 104 months.
