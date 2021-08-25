The John Hughes Health Center is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
With a state mandate that all teachers and school staff be vaccinated, they are eligible to get the shot, even without an appointment the entire time, though the community can get their vaccine between 3-5 p.m.
The clinic will have both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots to be fully vaccinated, for anyone 12 and up.
Shots will be administered by Astria Health staff at the Health Center located on the road between the High School gym and Clem Senn Stadium.
The Pfizer vaccine was recently given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
Moderna is awaiting that same approval.
