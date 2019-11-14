Last updated: Thursday, November 14, 4:00PM

UPPER and LOWER VALLEY — Yakima County, with the exception of 11 challenged ballots, has completed its count for the 2019 General Election.

Current Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart who holds City Council Position 5, in her first term, rebounded over the last several days, tying her opponent, former Mayor and Councilman, Mike Farmer in a 537 each count.

Ballot update for Thursday, Nov. 14 is as follows:

Yakima County

Total number of registered voters: 119,184

Total number of ballots counted: 40,612

Total number of estimated ballots remaining to be counted: 0

Voter Turnout: 34.08%

Legislative District 13, Representative, Pos. 2

Alex Ybarra 791

Steve Verhey 185

Write-Ins: 0

Sunnyside City Council Position 5

Mike Farmer 537

Julia Hart 537

Write-Ins: 2

Sunnyside City Council Position 6

James Restucci 819

Write-Ins: 39

Sunnyside City Council Position 7

Betty Lynn Garza 457

Craig Hicks 594

Write-Ins 4

Grandview Mayor

Gloria Mendoza, 568

Write-Ins: 34

Grandview Council Pos. 3

Diana R. Jennings

Write-Ins: 10

Grandview City Council Pos. 4

Gaylord Brewer 422

Joseph Jensen 300

Write-Ins: 2

Grandview Council Pos. 5

Bill Moore 634

Write-Ins: 2

Grandview Council Pos. 6

David Diaz 617

Write-Ins: 11

Grandview Council Pos. 7

Michael (Mike) Everett 576

Write-Ins: 16

https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/yakima/

