Last updated: Thursday, November 14, 4:00PM
UPPER and LOWER VALLEY — Yakima County, with the exception of 11 challenged ballots, has completed its count for the 2019 General Election.
Current Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart who holds City Council Position 5, in her first term, rebounded over the last several days, tying her opponent, former Mayor and Councilman, Mike Farmer in a 537 each count.
Ballot update for Thursday, Nov. 14 is as follows:
Yakima County
Total number of registered voters: 119,184
Total number of ballots counted: 40,612
Total number of estimated ballots remaining to be counted: 0
Voter Turnout: 34.08%
Legislative District 13, Representative, Pos. 2
Alex Ybarra 791
Steve Verhey 185
Write-Ins: 0
Sunnyside City Council Position 5
Mike Farmer 537
Julia Hart 537
Write-Ins: 2
Sunnyside City Council Position 6
James Restucci 819
Write-Ins: 39
Sunnyside City Council Position 7
Betty Lynn Garza 457
Craig Hicks 594
Write-Ins 4
Grandview Mayor
Gloria Mendoza, 568
Write-Ins: 34
Grandview Council Pos. 3
Diana R. Jennings
Write-Ins: 10
Grandview City Council Pos. 4
Gaylord Brewer 422
Joseph Jensen 300
Write-Ins: 2
Grandview Council Pos. 5
Bill Moore 634
Write-Ins: 2
Grandview Council Pos. 6
David Diaz 617
Write-Ins: 11
Grandview Council Pos. 7
Michael (Mike) Everett 576
Write-Ins: 16
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/yakima/
