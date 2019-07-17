YAKIMA — Jesus A. Gastelum, 26, of Grandview is in Yakima County Jail, awaiting a July 22 arraignment on several new charges requested against him at a July 8 preliminary hearing.
Bail was set at $75,000 for second degree assault, and another $20,000 must be posted for his release for four of his other charges.
An outstanding bench warrant was in place for theft of a motor vehicle, while another warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of controlled substance possession without a prescription was also outstanding when Gastelum was arrested by Grandview Police on July 4.
It’s a domestic violence report on the Fourth of July that put police hot on his trail.
At about 12:30 that afternoon, the victim’s mother arrived at the home, and a welfare check was requested on Wolfe Lane.
Officers noticed a female at the home with signs of having been assaulted.
The female was questioned and shared she would have called police when the alleged assault took place, but her phone had been taken by Gastelum, according to court documents.
Her account involved Gastelum allegedly holding her head under water at one point.
The victim also said she was unable to leave the home because the door was barricaded.
The victim said she didn’t want to record her statement because it wasn’t the first time Gastelum had violated a protection order.
For the incident, police requested charges of second-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, felony violation of a domestic violence no contact order and assault in violation of a domestic violence no contact order.
A requested forgery charge was added to the list of violations July 5. The case stemmed from a report received by police in January.
