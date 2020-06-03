Dorothea ‘Dot’ Beck was the matriarch of the family, the heart of her home, and we all loved her. Dot passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Sunnyside.
She was the best Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Great-Great-Grandma and was very proud of her growing family.
Dot was born in Deora, Colorado to Maude (Arthur) and Ralph Burwell and was raised with two sisters, Elsie and Effie and one brother, Ralph. Ralph is the only surviving member of their family. The Burwell family lived in Colorado, California, and Arkansas, finally settling in Sunnyside, Washington.
Dot married Bill Beck in 1947, raising four children: Garry Beck (Katie), Bill Beck (Terri), Patty Miller (Don) and Dale Beck (Jennie).
They were married 40 years until Bill passed in 1988. Dot was very active in the Senior Center Community and enjoyed playing cards and marbles with her many friends and family. Her home is filled with many photos of her family including her nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild.
Our lives are forever enriched because of her and we will cherish all the memories we made.
Dot will be inurned with her late husband, Milbert Beck at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Dot’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
