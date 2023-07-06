 Skip to main content
Actuaciones de la banda de YV Community en julio

  Updated
  • 0

La Banda Comunitaria del Valle de Yakima realizará dos conciertos de verano gratuitos el 11 y el 25 de julio en Sunnyside y Grandview.

La música que se tocará variará desde Paul Simon, los Beatles, Broadway Musical y Patriotic Marches.

La Banda Comunitaria del Valle de Yakima organiza conciertos gratuitos todos los veranos y los lleva al Valle Inferior para 2023.

El primer concierto tendrá lugar en Sunnyview Park ubicado en Yakima Valley Highway y el concierto de Grandview tendrá lugar en Grandview Church of the Nazarene el 25 de julio.

Los conciertos comenzarán a las 19 h. para ambas ubicaciones

