Actuaciones de la banda de YV Community en julio

La Banda Comunitaria del Valle de Yakima realizará dos conciertos de verano gratuitos el 11 y el 25 de julio en Sunnyside y Grandview.
La música que se tocará variará desde Paul Simon, los Beatles, Broadway Musical y Patriotic Marches.
La Banda Comunitaria del Valle de Yakima organiza conciertos gratuitos todos los veranos y los lleva al Valle Inferior para 2023.
El primer concierto tendrá lugar en Sunnyview Park ubicado en Yakima Valley Highway y el concierto de Grandview tendrá lugar en Grandview Church of the Nazarene el 25 de julio.
Los conciertos comenzarán a las 19 h. para ambas ubicaciones
