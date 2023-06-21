The Over the Hill Theatricals está realizando audiciones para su próxima obra, "She Was Only a Garbageman's Daughter -or- But She Was Nothing to be Sniffed At".
Las audiciones serán el lunes y martes 26 y 27 de junio y comenzarán a las 6 p.m. ambas noches en la Iglesia Evangélica Luterana de Nuestro Salvador, 1106 Taylor Ave. Hay 11 roles principales para hombres y mujeres. También hay partes de coro disponibles.
