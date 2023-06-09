 Skip to main content
Campamento de fútbol tendrá lugar del 25 al 29 de julio.

PROSSER — Bethel Church Prosser será el hogar del Ambassadors Soccer Camp de este año del 25 al 29 de julio en Bethel Fields, 270 N. Gap Road.

El campamento se realizará de martes a viernes de 9 a 15 horas y de 9 a 13 horas. en sábado. Los jóvenes de 6 a 16 años pueden registrarse y asistir. Las inscripciones cuestan $125 desde ahora hasta el 30 de junio, cuando aumentarán a $150.

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Cindy Little al 509-786-2063 o envíe un correo electrónico a clittle@bethel.ch

