Conciertos musicales llegan a Zillah

ZILLAH — Una serie de actuaciones musicales estarán disponibles en la ciudad de Zillah. Todos los actos son de entrada gratuita.

El jueves 25 de mayo, el Coro Juvenil del Valle de Yakima realizará una presentación dirigida por Carmen Still a las 6:30 p.m. en la Iglesia Nazarena Zillah, 203 Miles Dr.

El viernes 30 de junio, el dúo de piano Carmens in Concert se presentará en la Iglesia Nazarena Zillah, 203 Miles Dr. a las 7 p.m. El dúo incluye a Carmen Smith y Carmen Still.

