Conciertos musicales llegan a Zillah

ZILLAH — Una serie de actuaciones musicales estarán disponibles en la ciudad de Zillah. Todos los actos son de entrada gratuita.
El jueves 25 de mayo, el Coro Juvenil del Valle de Yakima realizará una presentación dirigida por Carmen Still a las 6:30 p.m. en la Iglesia Nazarena Zillah, 203 Miles Dr.
El viernes 30 de junio, el dúo de piano Carmens in Concert se presentará en la Iglesia Nazarena Zillah, 203 Miles Dr. a las 7 p.m. El dúo incluye a Carmen Smith y Carmen Still.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.