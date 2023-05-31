 Skip to main content
Dos estudiantes llegan al cuadro de honor en las universidades de Spokane

SPOKANE — Shayla Ruiz-Gomez y Jaqueline Murillo de Grandview se han ganado cada una un lugar en el cuadro de honor del trimestre de invierno de 2023 en sus respectivas universidades. Ruiz-Gomez actualmente asiste a Spokane Community College, mientras que Murillo estudia en Spokane Falls Community College.

Ruiz-Gomez y Murillo lograron cada uno un GPA de 3.0 o superior para alcanzar el estatus de cuadro de honor.

