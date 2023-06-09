 Skip to main content
El día de la comunidad de Granger regresa el 24 de junio

GRANGER — Las familias de Granger y las comunidades aledañas están invitadas a asistir al Día anual de la comunidad de Granger el sábado 24 de junio en el edificio administrativo de la escuela de Granger, 701 E Ave.

El evento estará abierto a todas las edades e incluirá pickleball de 9 a.m. a 11 a.m. y una variedad de actividades como carreras de relevos, tanques de volcadas, carreras de 3 piernas y más a partir del mediodía. La entrada cuesta $5.

Para obtener más información, llame al 509-895-1102 o al 509-840-4213.

