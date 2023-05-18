 Skip to main content
El distrito escolar de Sunnyside tendrá un día de evaluación infantil este jueves

El Distrito Escolar de Sunnyside tendrá un día de evaluación infantil para niños de 0 a 5 años el jueves 18 de mayo.

Esta evaluación es para que los padres hagan preguntas o compartan sus preocupaciones sobre el desarrollo de su hijo. Esto está destinado a estudiantes que aún no están inscritos en el Distrito Escolar de Sunnyside.

La proyección se llevará a cabo en la Escuela Primaria Sun Valley, 1220 N 16th St., de las 5:30 p. m. a 6:30 p. m.

Para obtener más información, padres pueden comunicarse con Kristel Sánchez al 509-836-8732 o Soraya González al 509-836-8738.

