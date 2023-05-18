El distrito escolar de Sunnyside tendrá un día de evaluación infantil este jueves

El Distrito Escolar de Sunnyside tendrá un día de evaluación infantil para niños de 0 a 5 años el jueves 18 de mayo.
Esta evaluación es para que los padres hagan preguntas o compartan sus preocupaciones sobre el desarrollo de su hijo. Esto está destinado a estudiantes que aún no están inscritos en el Distrito Escolar de Sunnyside.
La proyección se llevará a cabo en la Escuela Primaria Sun Valley, 1220 N 16th St., de las 5:30 p. m. a 6:30 p. m.
Para obtener más información, padres pueden comunicarse con Kristel Sánchez al 509-836-8732 o Soraya González al 509-836-8738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.