El mercado de pulgas debutará en Sunnyside, el 11 de junio

Un nuevo mercado de pulgas hará su debut el domingo 11 de junio en Sunnyside.
Según el organizador Ben García, asistirá una variedad de vendedores, incluidos vendedores de alimentos, ropa, herramientas y más. La música del Grupo P90 brindará entretenimiento durante todo el día. El mercado de pulgas de Sunnyside estará abierto de 9 a. m. a 4 p. m. en 2950 Allen Rd.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Ben García al 509-203-9175 o envíe un correo electrónico a ceo.seminole@aol.com
