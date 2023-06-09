 Skip to main content
El Museo Grandview albergará una exhibición de tractores el sábado

GRANDVIEW — El Museo Grandview presentará su espectáculo de tractores antiguos el sábado 10 de junio.

La exhibición de tractores presentará una variedad de tractores antiguos y restaurados que estarán disponibles para que el público los vea; los asistentes podrán votar por su tractor favorito.

La exhibición de tractores se llevará a cabo en el estacionamiento del Grandview Museum ubicado en 115 West Wine Country Road de 11 a.m. a 4 p.m.

