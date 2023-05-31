 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

El programa de alimentos de verano del distrito escolar de Mabton comenzará el 20 de junio

  • Updated
  • 0

MABTON — El Distrito Escolar de Mabton ha anunciado su patrocinio para el programa de servicio de alimentos de verano que se llevará a cabo del 20 de junio al 21 de julio.

Las comidas estarán disponibles sin cargo para niños menores de 18 años.

El desayuno se distribuirá de 8 a 8:30 a.m. y el almuerzo se distribuirá de 11:45 a.m. a 12:15 p.m. en la Escuela Primaria Artz-Fox en Washington Street y en la Escuela Secundaria Mabton Junior Senior, 500 B Street.

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Sharon Ott (primaria) al 509-894-4767; o Amelia Torres (preparatoria) al 509-894-3151.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription