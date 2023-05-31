El programa de alimentos de verano del distrito escolar de Mabton comenzará el 20 de junio

MABTON — El Distrito Escolar de Mabton ha anunciado su patrocinio para el programa de servicio de alimentos de verano que se llevará a cabo del 20 de junio al 21 de julio.
Las comidas estarán disponibles sin cargo para niños menores de 18 años.
El desayuno se distribuirá de 8 a 8:30 a.m. y el almuerzo se distribuirá de 11:45 a.m. a 12:15 p.m. en la Escuela Primaria Artz-Fox en Washington Street y en la Escuela Secundaria Mabton Junior Senior, 500 B Street.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Sharon Ott (primaria) al 509-894-4767; o Amelia Torres (preparatoria) al 509-894-3151.
