Fin de semana de pesca gratis, 10 y 11 de junio

El fin de semana de pesca gratis en Washington es del 10 al 11 de junio de 2023. Durante este tiempo, no se requieren licencias de pesca para pescar ciertas especies, como la trucha arcoíris y la lubina en lagos de tierras bajas en todo el estado; bacalao largo, cabezón y pez roca en la costa de Washington; y Shad en el río Columbia.
Además, durante este tiempo, los Pases Discover no serán necesarios para las tierras del Parque Estatal de Washington, en reconocimiento del Día Nacional de Salir al Aire Libre el 10 de junio.
