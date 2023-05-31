La Fundación SCS organiza un torneo de golf el 3 de junio

La fundación Sunnyside Christian School tendrá su torneo de golf el sábado 3 de junio.
El torneo comenzará a las 8 a.m. con su scramble de cuatro personas. Los equipos pueden registrarse por $340 que incluye 18 hoyos de golf, 2 carritos de golf, almuerzo y la oportunidad de ganar premios de rifas.
Los equipos se dividirán en cuatro categorías: hombres, mujeres, parejas y adultos mayores.
El torneo de golf se llevará a cabo en el campo de golf Black Rock Creek, 31 Ray Rd.
