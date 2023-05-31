 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Fundación SCS organiza un torneo de golf el 3 de junio

  • Updated
  • 0

La fundación Sunnyside Christian School tendrá su torneo de golf el sábado 3 de junio.

El torneo comenzará a las 8 a.m. con su scramble de cuatro personas. Los equipos pueden registrarse por $340 que incluye 18 hoyos de golf, 2 carritos de golf, almuerzo y la oportunidad de ganar premios de rifas.

Los equipos se dividirán en cuatro categorías: hombres, mujeres, parejas y adultos mayores.

El torneo de golf se llevará a cabo en el campo de golf Black Rock Creek, 31 Ray Rd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription