Llegó la temporada de piscina

Las temperaturas cálidas están comenzando a establecerse y las piscinas en todo el Valle de Yakima se están preparando para abrir para la temporada.
Se espera que Sunnyside, Grandview, Toppenish y Prosser abran sus piscinas a partir de esta semana con Toppenish el 7 de junio.
Prosser abrirá su centro acuático el martes 13 de junio, seguido de Grandview el 14 de junio y Sunnyside el 17 de junio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.