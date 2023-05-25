Los mercados de agricultores comenzarán pronto

Los mercados de agricultores de Prosser y Granger comenzarán pronto. El lanzamiento de los mercados de agricultores será Granger el jueves 1 de junio, seguido de Prosser el sábado 3 de junio.
Granger organizará sus mercados los jueves de 4 a 7 p.m. de junio a septiembre y Prosser los sábados de as 8 a.m. a 12 p.m. de junio a octubre.
Como parte de sus mercados, Prosser organizará un mercado rojo, blanco y azul especial el sábado 1 de julio en Bennet Avenue.
Granger tiene sus mercados en KDNA Plaza en Sunnyside Avenue y Prosser tiene su mercado en 1328 Sommers Avenue.
