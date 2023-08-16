Los peluqueros locales les darán a los estudiantes cortes de cabello gratis de 12 a 4 p.m. el lunes 21 de agosto.
Habrá cortes de cabello gratuitos disponibles para todos los estudiantes en el área de Sunnyside con peluqueros de todo el valle inferior brindando su tiempo.
Los cortes de cabello gratuitos estarán disponibles en la escuela secundaria Harrison, ubicada en 810 South 16th Street.
