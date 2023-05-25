Perros terapéuticos visitarán la biblioteca de Grandview el 31 de mayo

GRANDVIEW — La biblioteca de Grandview albergará una serie de perros terapéuticos el miércoles 31 de mayo para ayudar a aliviar el estrés de los miembros de la comunidad.
Love on a Leash junto con sus perros de terapia harán una parada en la biblioteca donde las personas pueden acariciar, acurrucarse, leer o simplemente admirar a los perros.
Love on a Leash y sus perros estarán disponibles en la biblioteca el 31 de mayo a las 11 a. m., y también pasarán el 9 y 10 de junio.
