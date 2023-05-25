 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perros terapéuticos visitarán la biblioteca de Grandview el 31 de mayo

  • Updated
  • 0

GRANDVIEW — La biblioteca de Grandview albergará una serie de perros terapéuticos el miércoles 31 de mayo para ayudar a aliviar el estrés de los miembros de la comunidad.

Love on a Leash junto con sus perros de terapia harán una parada en la biblioteca donde las personas pueden acariciar, acurrucarse, leer o simplemente admirar a los perros.

Love on a Leash y sus perros estarán disponibles en la biblioteca el 31 de mayo a las 11 a. m., y también pasarán el 9 y 10 de junio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription