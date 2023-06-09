Prosser Scottish Fest fijado para el 17 de junio

PROSSER — Prosser está a punto de ponerse su tartán y abrazar el espíritu de Escocia con el regreso de su Scottish Fest el sábado 17 de junio.
Los asistentes podrán participar en una variedad de actividades, incluido el concurso Bonny Knees y la competencia de comer Haggis.
El inicio del evento será la ceremonia de apertura a las 9 a. m. y el lanzamiento del yunque. Se producirá un segundo lanzamiento de yunque cerca del final.
Este es un evento familiar donde los niños pueden participar en actividades en Wee Scotland o participar en las ceremonias de nombramiento de caballeros proporcionadas por Gilded Thistle.
El Prosser Scottish Fest se llevará a cabo en Prosser Wine and Food Park en 2880 Lee Road.
