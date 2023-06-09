Puente Mabton a cerrar para la construcción

MABTON — El puente del río Yakima que conecta Sunnyside con Mabton está en construcción; sin embargo, no hay una fecha actual de cuándo se cerrará el puente.
Se espera que el puente se cierre en algún momento del mes de junio.
Se han iniciado mejoras en la ruta de desvío para soportar la gran cantidad de tráfico a lo largo de esas carreteras.
Una vez que el puente cierre, se espera que permanezca cerrado durante los próximos 15 meses.
