Recicle pintura sobrante en Grandview

GRANDVIEW — La ciudad de Grandview organizará un evento gratuito de entrega de pintura el sábado 20 de mayo. Los hogares y las empresas pueden dejar la pintura sin usar de manera fácil y segura para reciclarla.
Los hogares pueden traer cualquier cantidad de pintura, tinte o barniz.
Las pinturas aceptadas serán pinturas para el hogar e imprimadores no deseados (látex o a base de aceite); manchas; selladores de cubiertas y hormigón; y acabados transparentes (barniz y goma laca).
La pintura debe estar en envases originales sellados con la etiqueta del fabricante original.
Esta entrega está abierta a todos los hogares y empresas de Washington. La entrega es proporcionada por PaintCare, una organización de administración sin fines de lucro responsable de los programas de reciclaje de pintura en Washington, otros nueve estados y el Distrito de Columbia.
La entrega de pintura se ubicará en 603 North Willoughby Road de 10 a. m. a 2 p. m.
