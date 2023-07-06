Reunión regular del Puerto de Grandview programada para el 11 de julio

GRANDVIEW — La Junta de Comisionados del Puerto de Grandview llevará a cabo su reunión regular de julio a las 6 p.m. el martes 11 de julio en 1313 W. Wine Country Road, Suite 101.
La reunión también se transmitirá a través de Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84739724697?pwd=UnRxd05nZUhwamJSUEg2MlNSVzZRdz09
Identificación de la reunión: 811 6195 2641; Código de acceso: 861382
