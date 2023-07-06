 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reunión regular del Puerto de Grandview programada para el 11 de julio

  • Updated
  • 0

GRANDVIEW — La Junta de Comisionados del Puerto de Grandview llevará a cabo su reunión regular de julio a las 6 p.m. el martes 11 de julio en 1313 W. Wine Country Road, Suite 101.

La reunión también se transmitirá a través de Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84739724697?pwd=UnRxd05nZUhwamJSUEg2MlNSVzZRdz09

Identificación de la reunión: 811 6195 2641; Código de acceso: 861382

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription