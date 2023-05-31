Sunnyside Christian anuncia valedictorians, salutatorian

Los 17 graduados de Sunnyside Christian High School este año estarán representados por dos valedictorians y un salutatorian.
Los co-valedictorians de la Clase de 2023 son Violet Bosma y Noah Cussins.
La salutatorian de este año será Henrietta Prins.
Los estudiantes celebrarán su graduación el viernes 9 de junio a las 7 p.m. en la Iglesia Nazarena de Grandview, 500 N Elm St.
