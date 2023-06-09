Ya están abiertas las inscripciones para el campamento de baloncesto

GRANDVIEW — El Lady Greyhounds Booster Club de Grandview High School patrocinará un campamento de baloncesto con el entrenador invitado especial Andy Affholter el jueves 22 de junio desde el mediodía hasta las 3 p.m.
El campamento está abierto a todos los niveles de habilidad y jóvenes de Grandview y sus alrededores. La inscripción cuesta $30 para jóvenes de K-6º grado e incluye una camiseta del campamento.
Para obtener más información, llame al 509-305-9265 o visite la página de Facebook de Grandview High School Girls Basketball.
