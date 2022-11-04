The Sunnyside Transportation chapter of public school employees (PSE) will be hosting their second annual “Fill the Bus” food drive on Saturday, November 5.
Those wishing to donate will be able to find the transportation employees along with a big yellow bus in the Walmart parking lot form 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect any food or monetary donations.
One hundred percent of the donations received will be given to the Sunrise food bank in Sunnyside.
