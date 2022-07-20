The Sunnyside School District has announced the welcoming of Joseph Glossen as the District’s new Safety and Security Director. The new position will oversee crisis situations, security staff, best practices, and safety training and procedures.
Glossen is a retired police commander with more than 32 years of experience with the Sunnyside Police Department, where he began as a patrolman in 1990. He has also previously served as a School Resource Officer with the District from 2005 to 2006.
“We welcome Joey’s expertise in safety and security and his knowledge of our community to continue our efforts in creating a positive and safe environment for our students,” said Superintendent Ryan Maxwell.
Glossen has been a lifelong resident of Sunnyside where he lives alongside his wife and two kids, and recently served as grand marshal for the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.