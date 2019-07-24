GRANDVIEW — The City Council has started budget discussions with a retreat last Monday, July 15, focused on goals for 2020.
The majority of the members emphasized the need for a continued focus on economic development.
Councilwoman Joan Souders recalled the effort to improve the downtown in time for the city’s Centennial in 2009, stating standards for downtown business facades were adopted.
Not all buildings downtown are believed to meet those standards, and some, Souders said, may need to be condemned.
If that is the case, she’d like them torn down for green space or other public use to make the area more appealing for future development.
“I would like us to budget for the annual economic development convention attended by the Mayor (Gloria Mendoza) and Cus (Arteaga),” Councilman Bill Moore said, keeping his comments short.
“We need to be creative… economic development is a challenge,” Councilman Mike Everett said, stating change is the only constant in life and the city has to adjust to the changes in how people receive information. They also determine where they will live, work and invest themselves, differently.
“It’s a foundational issue, equaling jobs,” Everett said.
He would like to evaluate the building codes in place and develop an economic development committee. And, if necessary, he’d be willing to invest a greater amount in the budget for code enforcement efforts.
Also willing to support code enforcement to keep the community attractive was Councilman David Diaz.
“The community is ready to see growth, not only in business, but in housing,” Mendoza stated.
A strong proponent of economic development, she said the city has to provide options for jobs and homes, as well as continuing to provide a good quality of life, she said.
“I think it’s important to tell the city’s story,” Mendoza said, noting marketing the community is important for attracting businesses and people.
Both Mendoza and Everett said it would be wise to continue a partnership with marketing strategy firm NaviRetail, which will require funding in the budget.
Souders suggested strengthening relationships with the Port of Grandview, the School District and legislators will also assist in promoting the community.
Few of the items discussed by the various City Council members require large sums of money, but Mendoza said, “Small, achievable goals are important” when city staff begins the process of determining what items need to be budgeted.
