WAPATO — A manhunt for James Cloud, 35, ended in the early morning hours this past Monday.
Cloud is one of four suspects believed responsible for the death of five people.
Four of the victims were deceased this past Saturday in the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Road, near White Swan, according to Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell.
A fifth victim was found dead in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Evans Road, and two other adult victims were with the person.
Udell said the homicides led to an armed robbery, and three suspects were arrested within hours of the initial investigation taking place.
The Yakama Nation Police requested assistance in investigating the homicides from both the Sheriff’s Office and FBI. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Team is also assisting.
Officials said they were unable to apprehend Cloud until he was located in the 3500 block of Campbell Road near an unrelated scene involving a vehicle in a ditch was reported at almost 3 a.m. Monday.
A deputy recognized him and attempted to detain him before he fled on foot, Udell said.
A Sheriff’s K-9 was requested and tracked Cloud to a heavy brush area, where Cloud was subsequently arrested after a brief altercation.
The names and cause of death for the homicide victims have been withheld from the public at this time.
