SUNNYSIDE – The lower valley is rolling efficiently strong with the beginning of hops harvest season as personal protective equipped crews work around the clock cutting down from the ground to an overhead trellis of aromatic bines, bursting with flavorful cones and transporting the felled crop to area picking machine facilities which typically runs through September.
Once there, hop cones are separated from any remaining leaves and stems by the use of a sophisticated array of conveyor belts, fans and screens. Cones are then sent to kilns for drying. They’re all laid out in the hop bed by layers of depth based on moisture content according to variety and size for about nine to 10 hours of dry time at around 130 degrees.
This growing and harvesting season has been everything but typical for farmers dealing with Yakima County remaining in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four stage reopening plan. Combined with the always present unruly and odd weather patterns, farmers have had their hands full managing their complex and interactive operations.
“It always feels like when hard times come, we all have to hunker down, and everybody works together. We all understand that yes, there’s a big risk out there, something that we didn’t expect like COVID and the conditions are going to be a little tempestuous. You just have to stay with it,” Halley Newhouse of Newhouse Farms explained while two retro-fitted and former U‑Haul trucks are jockeying in the yard to transport the freshly cut Simcoe hops.
For the past three days, two small crews working 12 hours shifts have been cutting the proprietary variety, which is very popular with craft brewers and Yakima Valley growers. Simcoe is known for its bitter and aromatic diversity.
“It holds really well and grows very well. So, for us as farmers, we enjoy growing it and brewers enjoy brewing with it because it’s a fantastic hop,” Newhouse enthusiastically expressed.
She said the early season’s heatwave and the effects on the soil have kept her regularly monitoring their hops yards for managing harvesting activities to maximize the growing window, trying to push the envelope for capturing the intense character of each varietal.
One of her primary duties is the consistent pulling off cone samples to smell their flavor profile while rubbing them in her hands to break up fragrant oils. Newhouse credits her husband Devon’s superior olfactory nerves for usually reaffirming her field assessment.
“We’re about to harvest our Comet and that’s about nine days earlier than we have ever done. And that’s just one yard. The other one won’t be harvested until a couple of weeks out,” she acknowledged.
According to Newhouse, she has observed the hop yards throughout the lower valley appear yields may be down slightly with most varieties but in an upbeat manner, beaming with a optimistic smile and watching the vines cascade onto the trucks, reaffirmed, “That’s okay!”
“The market is still really strong and we’re all kind of in it together. We’re excited at the aspect we’re all harvesting and we’re here. COVID-19 didn’t demolish everything that we stand for and believe in. And we’re able to keep rolling in a safe manner and at the same time get our harvest done, she happily stated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.