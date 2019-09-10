SUNNYSIDE — Two K9 units were on scene late Thursday, Sept. 4 and aided in the apprehension of Oswaldo Manuel Herrera, a 40-year-old Mabton man, who is now sitting in Yakima County Jail.
After leading seven area law enforcement agencies on a 30-minute high-speed chase, Herrera attempted to escape capture on foot into a cornfield on Tear Road south of Sunnyside.
Benton County Sheriff Office K9 unit “Sable” and his handler, Deputy David Frederick who were called to track Herrera, were first to arrive on the scene, YSO public information officer Casey Schilperoort explained.
“Sable took down the suspect, who was not injured in the capture,” Schilperoort reported.
“Yakima Sheriff Office K9 “Simcoe” and handler Deputy Joel Panattoni provided back-up,” he added.
Herrera, who reportedly forced his way into a Mabton house in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, allegedly to “...talk with his pregnant girlfriend, with whom he was separated,” Schilperoort reported.
The family in the home feared they were being held hostage, called the police when Herrera’s ex-girlfriend left with the suspect. The family members told the Mabton officer, who was first to arrive, that Herrera had been threatening them with a firearm.
Mabton police at the scene joined in attempting a high risk stop and the vehicle pulled over once, but then fled again, according to YSO Sgt. Cory Sanderson, who reported on the incident.
This initiated a pursuit by the Mabton officer and YSO deputy, who were joined by the Washington States Patrol, Grandview, Granger, Sunnyside police departments and Benton County Sheriff ‘s Office, Sanderson said in his report.
The officers chased the suspect into Grandview city limits where the female was able to get out of the suspect’s car, Sanderson wrote.
Oswaldo Manuel Herrera was booked into Yakima County Jail on charges of burglary, unlawful possession of firearms, attempting to elude, malicious mischief, driving on suspended license and two outstanding warrants.
