I Saw it in the Sun: April 7, 2021

April 6, 1961 — THE TA-WAN-KA Camp Fire Girls presented a cake to Mayor Lloyd Smith as a thank you for the constant and generous support given the Camp Fire program throughout the year. Belonging to the group and making the presentation are Dantha Sowers, Barbara Strom, Linda Sowers, Yvette Crowe, Cheryl Walsh, Karen Jensen, Mary Brauer, Virginia Griffin, Janet Pederson, Norma Pederson and Barbara Severance.