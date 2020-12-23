I Saw it in the Sun: December 23, 2020

Dec. 21, 1920 – Sunnyside residents were encouraged to turn out for a third rabbit drive, 14 miles west of Mesa and four miles east of Hanford. The area had become overrun with rabbits and a third drive was called to eliminate the rabbits. Previously several thousand rabbits had been eliminated.
Dec. 21, 1930 – Tickets were sold to promote a program by Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd. The South Pole explorer was scheduled to speak at the Yakima Armory in mid-January to give an account of his exploits.
Miss Marion Campbell was the director of the United Methodist Christmas cantata, “The Holy Child.”
Dec. 21, 1940 – Local residents were reminded to keep their dogs chained up after six purebred karakul sheep belonging to John Henke of Outlook were killed by loose dogs. The sheep were valued at $175 each.
Dec. 21, 1950 – The Sunnyside Lions Club officially launched with a banquet and dance at the Lower Valley Country Club with District Gov. William Harnden of Yakima as presenting the club its charter.
Dec. 21, 1960 – A.D. MacKelvie was re-elected to the Sunny Valley Irrigation District with a vote of 154 out of 156 votes cast. Hubert Tupper also earned a spot on the SVID board.
Dec. 24, 1970 – Edward Laverman, Sunnyside volunteer fireman was named Fireman of the Year, by members of the Sunnyside Fire Department. A volunteer for two years, he was presented the Dick Carey Memorial Trophy.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Dunbar of Outlook were presented a Bronze Star, with the Combat ‘V’, posthumously awarded to their son Corporal Robert S. Dunbar, for action in the Republic of Vietnam. A Sunnyside High School graduate, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1969. He died from injuries in combat May 31, 1970.
Ida Mary Davis marked her 100th birthday on Dec. 23 with a party at Sunny Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Missouri and eventually took up residence in Granger.
Dec. 23, 1980 – Students in Connie Davis’s Chief Kamiakin Elementary School class read the most books for the quarter earning them a shot at a candy-filled pinata.
The United Methodist Church planned a live nativity scene for Christmas Eve. A candlelight service was also planned.
Judge Leslie Vannice presided at the newly opened Yakima District Court in the Mahan Building with Police Chief Al Tebaldi was arraigning officer.
Dec. 21, 1990 – The John Dalrymple home at 610 Buena Vista was named the winner of the House of Lights Tour.
Dec. 21, 2000 - PW Pipe plans large expansion with the addition of a 15,215 square foot addition to its South First Street facility.
Grandview Middle School student Adrian Perez was the $100 winner of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Yakima Valley and KDNA Radio letter writing contest. His letter focused on saving money while still enjoying the holidays.
Dec. 21, 2010 – The Sunnyside city council adopted a biennial budget of $43,753,900, which was passed 5-2 with councilman Don Vlieger and Mike Farmer voting no. Their objection was centered on the inclusion of a public works supervisor position which both felt was not needed by the city. They also wanted answers to some questionable pay raises given to city employees.
Sunnyside firefighters adopted seven families for the holidays and were aided with presents and donations by the Outlook Elementary School students.
