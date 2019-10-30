IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 18-2-00797-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTINA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS THE TRUSTEE FOR THE BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JERRI. KING, a Deceased individual; GAIL S. KING, an Individual and as heir of JERRI J. KING; GREGORY KING, as heir of JERRI J.KING; ALYSSEA KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ALEXYSS KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ASA KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), Jerri J. King, Gary S. King; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
Lot 2, Block 8, BONNIE BRAE ADDITION TO NORTH YAKIMA, NOW YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “A” OF PLATS, PAGE 127
Tax Parcel No. 181325-22486
and commonly known as: 803 South 13TH Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 6th day of
December 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $82,525.66 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 2nd day of October 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY:Virginia Conway,
Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 9, 16, 23, 30, November 6 and 13, 2019
