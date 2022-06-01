Jaden Jech

School: Sunnyside Christian High School
Future plans: Jaden will attend Eastern Gateway Community College where he will study Business Management. After obtaining his bachelor's degree, he will pursue a career in law enforcement.
Favorite quote: Do, or do not. There is no “try”. – Yoda
Message from family: This is the beginning of yet another journey in your life. Everything God gave you is for a purpose. Your best is yet to come! Your graduation is evidence that every effort is rewarded with time. We know there is so much more ahead for you to win. Just know we are always here for you. Celebrate with your eyes on the future that awaits you. Happy Graduation Day!
Parents' names: Jerrad & Nicole Jech
