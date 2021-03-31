Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz reopens

Last year was a difficult year for everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic rattled the nation and created shutdowns throughout each state.
Businesses were forced to close due to the pandemic and personal losses seemed to be the topic of online and socially distanced conversation.
That story is no different for Sunnyside businesswoman and restaurant owner Michelle Flores.
In early December 2020, Flores’ husband and pit master partner, Jesse Flores Jr., passed away unexpectedly. The sudden and tragic loss of her husband threw the future of their small business, Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz, located at 520 S. 5th St., into doubt.
“I was really on the fence about reopening. The easy thing to do would have been to pack up and go. I decided to stay open for Jesse. We have a lot of people that we serve and that enjoy our food. I decided the best way to honor his memory was to continue with our business,” Flores said.
Despite life’s challenges, Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz continues to grow. The business reopened to the public on March 2 with an indoor dining room, a completed outdoor patio, and an extended menu. The establishment is open Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are growing. We are now open for breakfast,” Flores explained. All of their menu items are ‘in-house made,’ a phrase which Jesse coined and would use instead of ‘homemade’, she explained.
“When I make breakfast, I crack the eggs, I scramble them, so everything that we make is made here. There are a few things like cheese that is store bought but we are proud to make everything here,” Flores further explained.
Flores’ commitment to her business as well as her customers also sets her apart.
“I’m here in the morning around 4 a.m. to get food prepped and to start smoking the meat. I usually smoke the meat first and then set out everything in a timely manner. I do this to make sure that we are ready to go by our 7 a.m. breakfast time,” Flores stated.
The cherry wood continues to burn slow and low at Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz. Flores would like to eventually hire a couple employees and extend business hours to include dinner. “It’s hard to stay open all hours of the day when it’s just two people working. Everything takes time but I would like to be open for dinner and have a few more employees working with me,” Flores acknowledged.
The pit smoker, affectionately named ‘Big Bertha,’ smolders with local flavor or as Jesse liked to call it, ‘smoked goodness!’
As spring rolls in, Flores remains positive and focused on tomorrow. “I am doing this in his memory. I am looking forward to what the future brings.”
