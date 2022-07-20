The Yakima Valley Library Sunnyside branch hosted Captain Squirrel’s Pirate Magic Show on Thursday, July 14.
The event took place at the community library on Grant Avenue as part of the Yakima Valley Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program that will run through Saturday, August 6.
More than twenty people attended the event Thursday morning with kids getting a chance to participate in the act with Captain Squirrel. He performed illusions such as the disappearing sword-through-the-neck trick.
The magic show was one of the many free events that the Yakima Valley Libraries is currently offering with more events scheduled for later this month and early August.
Upcoming scheduled events include a ‘Robots on Mars’ interactive online activity through Zoom today, July 20, and an Australian animal show at the Sunnyside Library on Wednesday, August 3.
The Yakima Valley Libraries held the reading program as a way to encourage kids to read during the summer.
To learn more about the summer reading program and to look at future events planned for the Yakima valley libraries, visit yvl.org.
