LOWER VALLEY — Despite hopes for a more in-person model for the lower valley’s younger students, especially kindergartners, administrators have expressed they are giving the best education they can in the remote learning model.
At the Sunnyside School District (SSD) Aug. 10 school board meeting Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez stated that the enrollment at that point was around the mid-200s and usually, SSD sees about 380 kindergarten students enrolled.
As of Friday, Sept. 4, the enrollment for kindergartners was 417 students. Superintendent Kevin McKay commented he wouldn’t be surprised if more were enrolled in the next week. He explained, “Kindergarten tends to be a grade level that takes them longer to get fully enrolled.”
The one-on-one work required to get the first-time students and parents acclimated to the new environment has always been a longer process, McKay reiterated.
The Sunnyside superintendent stated the school district attendance rate is “…hard to say yet. The reason why is because we have done a lot of things just to get people ready to learn… we wanted to make sure all the systems were in place, all the connectivity.”
Granger Superintendent Brian Hart confirmed “We have about 100 (kindergarten) students and that’s what we planned for, so we’re really happy with that number.” He stated the remote learning aspect kept enrollment numbers uncertain, however, the number of students district wide is 1,400 and “We’re very pleased...it’s a good way to finish the week.”
Hart expressed that while in-person learning cannot be replaced, Granger School District will provide the fresh students an education that will be beneficial.
“We think families are going to get a lot out of this year,” Hart emphasized. It is the superintendent’s hope that by the end of October, should the Yakima Health District deem it safe, that Granger will move into their hybrid model.
Toppenish School District reported 252 kindergartners enrolled and there are about 30 more spots left open. Superintendent John Cerna expects there to be more enrolled students after Labor Day.
According to Superintendent Cerna the teachers for Toppenish are teaching from the classroom and connecting to the students remotely. About 92% of students district wide are connecting online.
“It’s really difficult because we know a lot of our parents are working and (students) are relying on brothers and sisters and grandparents,” Cerna added.
School district employees call home if students do not attend online. If they do not pick up the phone, Cerna confirmed that home visits have been made.
“It’s very effective. We have a protocol,” Cerna stated, adding the counselors or paraprofessionals making home visits knock on the door and step back to keep the social distance needed to remain safe.
After experiencing logistical difficulties, Prosser School District postponed their original school start and was set to begin school on Tuesday, Sept. 8. However, in a statement on their district website, schools will be closed on Sept. 8.
The closure is a result of damage and displacement caused by severe windstorms and wildfires in Benton County on Sept. 7. The school district confirmed food service would still be delivering meals to students this morning.
Prosser school will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
