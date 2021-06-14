Games are not won in the first quarter but the tone on how the action will play out can be established early on.
The electric feeling from the bleachers inside Prosser’s jam-packed gym during Friday night’s basketball contest against the Lady Griz, hearkened back to the first game played on Bowden Court more than 53 years ago.
Hometown fans celebrated alongside former Mustang coach Mel Bowden, who was in attendance, joining past and present school officials and players to honor the final evening of hardwood competition before the new high school opens in August.
Following an offensive foul by Sunnyside High School junior point guard Benemi Sanchez and the team down 12-5 with about two-minutes left, Prosser had opportunities to increase its lead but were unable to take advantage of consecutive Grizzly turnovers and steal.
SHS junior Paris Wilson made a steal and took the rock coast to coast for the bucket. On Prosser’s next possession, SHS senior Jakilyn Schmahl drew the charge on Mustang standout junior Halle Wright down in the low post.
The team’s defensive intensity, matched with a strong rebounding presence by juniors Alyna Ramirez and Mia Hernandez, triggered Sunnyside’s 9-0 run to close out the emotionally charged period on senior night.
Prior to the game, both teams and all audience members, paid tribute to the seniors on the court, including Jazzy Guillen, Prosser’s two-sport, basketball and soccer, Class of 2021 student athlete. The solemn moment of reflection was directed at the bouquet of lavender colored balloons affixed to the west end wall, surrounded by fellow athletes’ photo posters.
Guillen’s smiling strength and determined spirit for life will continue to serve as an empowering beacon for people of all ages to unite as one team: one community, #TeamJazzy.
Sunnyside picked up where they left off to start the second quarter when senior Natalie Lopez scored the first field goal. Prosser ended their almost four-minute scoring drought with a bucket and was down 16-14.
Wilson knocked down a three-point shot to expand the lead to five at 19-14. Both offenses struggled to find their rhythm until Ramirez scored a field goal and Sanchez knocked down two free throws and Sunnyside led, 23-14 with 2:49 before halftime.
PHS sophomore Kendra Groeneveld sunk a three-point shot about 40-seconds later and gave her team a much-needed lift. Sunnyside’s Sanchez answered right back with a bucket. Senior Alexis Harris hit a lay-up that brought the Mustangs within six.
On their last possession before half, Wilson spotted up and connected from beyond the arch to expand Sunnyside’s lead to 28-19.
“It’s definitely a game of runs and we like to go on them, but that early run didn’t win us the game. It’s just the girls holding their course and digging in and believing in each other. Hats off to the girls coming off the bench. Our reserves tonight, they really logged some heavy minutes. We had some foul trouble and they stepped up,” SHS Coach Rick Puente stated following the team’s 57-53 win.
The Mustangs used a 17-point third quarter while holding Sunnyside to 10-points to climb back into the game and trailed by only two points, 38-36. Wright had nine points to lead the comeback.
Sunnyside’s Sanchez picked up her fourth foul with 5:07 remaining and was forced to the bench. Point guard duties were shared by committee with Wilson talking the helm going into the final quarter.
Wilson finished with a team high 22 points, four rebounds and three steals. Hernandez added 11 and Sanchez chipped in with 10. Ramirez pulled down 12 rebounds and Schmahl grabbed six boards.
Prosser’s Wright led all scorers with 24, Maya Cortez and Harris each netted seven points.
Following a made free throw by the Mustang’s Harris on their first possession of the final period to pull the team within one point, they forced Sunnyside to commit a shot clock violation on their ensuing trip down the court.
Unable to take advantage of the defensive stop, Wilson made Prosser pay with a three-pointer and the lead was bumped up to 41-37. Wright made one of two free throws before Sunnyside’s Hernandez drained a three-point field goal and increased the margin to 44-38 with 5:57 remaining.
Hernandez also displayed her highly capable point guard abilities and after receiving a screen from Ramirez inside the paint area, which caused the Prosser defenders to switch on the play. Hernandez executed a perfect pass to Ramirez on the pick and roll play for the field goal and an eight-point lead, 46-38.
Wright proceeded to score the Mustang’s next four points before Sanchez checked back into the game and the Lady Griz ahead 46-42 at the 4:34 mark.
Junior Malia Cortes hit a three-point field goal to cut the deficit to 46-45 with 3:18 left. Sunnyside scored the next four points and once again, Cortes would answer with another three pointer to make it a one point game, 50-49 with 2:17 remaining.
Schmahl came up big in the low post and scored the basket for the Lady Griz and 52-49 lead. Ramirez would convert a two and one for a three-point play and six-point lead. Sanchez picked up her fifth foul on the defensive end and PHS junior Leila Taylor hit two free throws with 38.6 remaining. Sunnyside added one last bucket to make it a two-possession game at 57-51.
Wright scored the Mustang’s final two points on a driving layup in tribute to the school’s courageous legacy for elevated athletic and sportsmanship achievement beyond Bowden Court – community memories that will endure and influence future generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.