Abandoned Vehicle Auction
Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Viewing one hour before sale.
Douglas Towing at
2681 Donald Wapato Rd
Wapato, Wa. 98951
509-877-8887.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 20, 2020
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 72F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 1:53 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.