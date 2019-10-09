Abandoned Vehicle Auction
Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
Viewing one hour before sale.
Douglas Towing at
2681 Donald Wapato Rd
Wapato, Wa. 98951
(509)877-8887.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 9, 2019
