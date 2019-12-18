ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION Dec 18, 2019 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTIONSale begins at 10:00 a.m.,Monday, December 23, 2019, at D.C. Towing, 2681 DonaldWapato Road, Wapato, WA.(509) 833-9595 Vehicles may be viewed one hourprior to the sale.PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUNDecember 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auction Sale Transports Towing Vehicle Donald D.c. Wapato Road × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Write a letter If you're interested in writing a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Emilio Bruno helps Santa deliver a wish Tip leads to urgent water main line repair City approves 2020 budget Crowd attends memorial City hall closures, meeting changes Sun Reflections: December 18, 2019 Food banks see increase of families in need SHS boys’ wrestling defeats Moses Lake Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConcord Construction awarded $15.2 million SHS bidLevel III sex offender changes addressSunnyside girls’ wrestlers win LadyCat ClassicSunnyside man faces long list of assault chargesProsser Christmas Scavenger Hunt is onLighted parade draws large crowd, entriesResidents seeing increase in graffitiCounty commissioners convert jail to care centerYakima Sheriff Office’s newest officer readyOutlook man facing three drug possession charges Images Videos CommentedSunnyside PD social media post calls the question (1) Follow us online! Upcoming Events Dec 18 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Taco Night Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Silver Dollar Cribbage Club Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 20 Salsa Fridays Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 21 Canasta games Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 24 Bingo @ Sunnyside Senior Center Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 25 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Wed, Dec 25, 2019 Dec 25 Taco Night Wed, Dec 25, 2019 Dec 25 Silver Dollar Cribbage Club Wed, Dec 25, 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today! Manage your lists
