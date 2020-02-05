Abandoned Vehicle Auction Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abandoned Vehicle AuctionTuesday, February 11, 2020 at10:00 a.m. Viewing one hour before sale.Douglas Towing at2681 Donald Wapato Rd Wapato, Wa. 98951(509)877-8887.PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUNFebruary 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auction Sale Vehicle Douglas Towing Viewing × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Mr. SHS candidates shine with under the sea brilliance City receives huge boost for storm water plan Wise family forced to leave China due to coronavirus City leaders focus on transportation, infrastructure Closing the book on 32 years in the library Cattlemen round up funding for agriculture I Saw it in the Sun: February 5, 2020 Grizzlies’ wrestling teams poised for success Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArmed robbery suspects on the runPublic Record: January 29, 2020Grandview man held on $20,000 bailGang activity on increase, police sayAsparagus farmers voice approval of new US trade agreementBuilding, cherry bins destroyed by fireTwo injured in morning crashWise family forced to leave China due to coronavirusGrizzlies’ Unified hoops team makes 2020 debutYakima County’s homeless get counted, connected to services Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.