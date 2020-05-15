Abandoned Vehicle Auction
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Viewing one hour before sale.
Douglas Towing at
2681 Donald Wapato Rd
Wapato, Wa. 98951
509-877-8887.
May 13, 2020
