Abandoned Vehicle Auction Jan 1, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abandoned Vehicle AuctionMonday, January 6, 2020 at 8 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Viewing one hour before sale.Douglas Towing at2681 Donald Wapato Rd Wapato, Wa. 98951(509)877-8887.PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUNJanuary 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auction Sale Vehicle Douglas Towing Viewing × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR Court of Washington For YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR Court of Washington IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Abandoned Vehicle Auction Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLevel II sex offenders address changes notedSunnyside man held on $15,000 bondMother seeks answers regarding son’s suicideSHS girls’ wrestlers finish second at HammerHeadCouple caught in coffee shop heistJasso makes her final court appearanceMabton man killed in one car rolloverLady Griz falter in 44-33 lossMcWhirk’s light it up to keep trucking in holiday cheerValley Hills carriage rides proves popular Images Videos CommentedSunnyside PD social media post calls the question (1)Mother seeks answers regarding son’s suicide (1) Write a letter If you're interested in writing a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Follow us online! Upcoming Events Jan 1 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 1 Taco Night Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 1 Silver Dollar Cribbage Club Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 3 Salsa Fridays Fri, Jan 3, 2020 Jan 3 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Fri, Jan 3, 2020 Jan 4 Potluck luncheon Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Jan 4 Canasta games Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Jan 7 Bingo @ Sunnyside Senior Center Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.